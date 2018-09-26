"Three-year-old Princess Charlotte being accused of stealing is my favourite story of the week."

I think we can all agree that royal news has reached peak… silly.

It’s absurd.

In the last few days alone, I’ve (enthusiastically) read stories about Meghan Markle definitely being pregnant because her hair is a ‘lil messy, and obvs her non-existent pregnancy means she can’t use a keratin treatment to straighten it, Prince George being obsessed with dinosaurs, and Kate Middleton being v. jealous of a woman named Isabella Calthorpe because Prince William was ‘obsessed’ with her, according to sources that may or may not be lying.

I read these stories because I love them, wholeheartedly. But today, there’s a story I love more than the rest, and it involves three-year-old Princess Charlotte being a cold, calculating thief.

Ahem.

So on Saturday, the day of the crime, Princess Charlotte was attending the wedding of royal family friend Sophie Carter, who was marrying Robert Snuggs.

"This is lame," Princess Charlotte probably said. "Oprah was at my Aunty Meghan's wedding so yours probably won't be that great."

CHARLOTTE! Pls. We respect everyone's weddings, equally.

After the ceremony, Charlotte's mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, was pictured extensively holding a blue bag. The photos, published in Marie Claire, confirm that it was satin, and more of a clutch really. Big enough to hold a phone, some makeup, money.

But when the official photos were taken of the wedding guests, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was no longer holding her bag.

'Where... where did it go?' you might ask.

Guess.