It’s only a matter of time before a boatload of ‘French au pairs’ arrive off the coast of Australia #AuPairAffair #aupairgate — The Shovel (@TheShovel) August 28, 2018

So other than pear jokes, what the heck is going on? Here’s all you need to know:

I’m confused, what did Dutton do..?

As immigration minister in November 2015, Mr Dutton intervened to free 27-year-old French au pair and yoga teacher Alexandra Deuwel from immigration detention at the request of AFL boss Gil McLachlan.

Dutton sought a briefing after she arrived in Australia in November 2015 and used his powers to approve her release.

The au pair was planning to work for Adelaide-based farmer Callum MacLachlan, who is Gil McLachlan’s second cousin (the spelling of their last names is different – just in case this wasn’t complicated enough).

Border force officers had detained the woman for questioning over concerns she intended to work in the country. Documents obtained by the ABC show Dutton granted the woman a three-month tourist visa, on the condition she did not work.

“Having regard to this person’s particular circumstances and personal characteristics, I have decided to use my discretionary powers … as it would be in the public interest to grant this person a visa,” he wrote.

“In the circumstances, I have decided that as a discretionary and humanitarian act to an individual with ongoing needs, it is in the interests of Australia as a humane and generous society to grant this person a visitor visa (subclass 600) for a period of three months.”

Right… so why is Dutton facing so much controversy over this au pair?

It’s less to do with the au pair, and more to do with who was lobbying on their behalf… and these lobbyists are reportedly the type to give very generous donations to the Liberal Party.

The Home Affairs Minister (yeah, new Prime Minister Scott Morrison gave him his job back) is facing demands to explain why he personally intervened to save a French au pair from deportation by the AFL boss.

Federal Labor is also calling on Dutton to explain whether political donations had any influence on his decision to help the young woman into the country.