You guys, it has been a rough few weeks for PotatoPeter Dutton.
The leadership spill didn’t go his way, and now he is in hot water over a series of visa cases involving au pairs.
Yeah. Just when you thought it was all getting back to ‘normal’.
You’ve probably seen a lot of this on your social media feeds lately…
I’m starting to think that there really is a lots of public interest in knowing about the other 2 Au Pairs.
Also, are there more than 3?
Is that Au Triple?
Or Au Quad? Or Au Quin?
What is the current term for a shirtload of Au Pairs?#auspol#AuPairAffair #DitchDutton
— Anthony Smith (@Anthony_htimS) August 28, 2018
Around Australia, people are wondering what an “au pair” is, and why Peter Dutton doesn’t like other, Australian, fruit. #auspol
— Sean O’Flaherty (@swan_oflaherty) August 28, 2018
I did not have au pair relations with that donation, I did not. #auspol
— AshGhebranious (@AshGhebranious) August 28, 2018
Top Comments
[Dutton said] "I have decided that as a discretionary and humanitarian act to an individual with ongoing needs, it is in the interests of Australia as a humane and generous society to grant this person a visitor visa"
Huh?
Dutton should be sacked if this is the case, and he should be out of parliament. I bet those physically and mentally ill people , found to be legitimate refugees, languishing on Manus wish they had thousands of dollars to donate to the Liberal party. They might be waved through with a phone call from Dutton as well.
He has used his position to do favours for rich mates. It’s disgusting. Not to mention that the au pair was a white woman, not one of those brown people the government clearly doesn’t want here.