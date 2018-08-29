With AAP.

1. A little girl who touched the heart Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has died

A little Australian girl who touched the heart of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during her royal visit in 2014 has died at the age of nine.

Irish-born Mia Murchison succumbed to late infantile Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis, commonly known Batten Disease, last week according to a posted shared to the Bounce4Batten Facebook page.

“Mia died this morning at home in our arms,” the post read. “So incredibly sad and beautiful. So very loved and adored.”

Mia was diagnosed in May 2013, after enduring nine months of increasingly frequent and debilitating seizures.

Her family have spent the past few years since making memories for the Sydney girl. Meeting the Duchess during her visit to Manly children’s hospice, Bear Cottage, was one Mia’s mother, Peta, said they’ll treasure forever.

Mia made headlines around the world – her photo seen in large overseas publications – for cheekily trying to take the royal’s flowers in a move Peta said made the Brit “giggle”.

Writing about the special encounter on the Bounce4Batten website, she wrote, “[The Duchess] made her way around the group meeting each family and chatting. She listened so attentively to us and crouched down engaging with Mia which was very sweet and probably not very comfortable.