Say what you like about Peter Dutton, but don't bring potatoes into this.

While this is a sad day for Australia, as a man who resembles a potato and Lord Voldemort in equal measure may become prime minister, it’s also a sad day for someone else.

The humble potato.

You see, the potato has just been sitting there, minding its own business, believing in climate change because it has weighed up all the substantial evidence, and petitioning to get innocent people off Nauru, and then all of a sudden Peter Dutton decided to put an entire vegetable into disrepute.

The former Minister for Home Affairs, Immigration and Border Protection, who is perhaps best known for boycotting the 2008 Apology to the Stolen Generations, rejecting same sex marriage and inciting widespread fear about 'African gangs', looks shockingly like a potato.

It's the shape of his head but also the vibe of his head, and after his failed attempt to challenge Malcolm Turnbull's leadership, people began putting out their potatoes to celebrate his loss.