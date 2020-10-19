Pascal is claiming he was ‘almost’ the Bachelor this year, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Pascal is claiming he was ‘almost’ the Bachelor this year, and we’re calling fake news.

After leaving The Bachelorette mansion last week, Pascal Wallace is claiming he was 'almost' the man handing out roses this year. And we have our doubts... but ok.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Pascal claims he was the plan D Bachelor and ended up being beaten out by Locky Gilbert.

"Pascal told me that he was in the final stages of casting for The Bachelor and it was down to just him and Locky. But he was beaten at the final interview by Locky," said host Megan Pustetto.

"The producers then decided to go with Locky because he was already well-known, and already on contract with them."

Pascal told Megan he was then fast-tracked through the process to be on The Bachelorette.

"After I didn’t get the role, producers called me and said, 'so we have all your stuff [details] for The Bachelor, do you want to just apply for The Bachelorette?' So I was fast-tracked to the final stages," Pascal told Megan.

While nothing has been confirmed, we're glad it was Locky who made the cut.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In today's episode, co-hosts Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece chat about Hugh Sheridan talking openly about his sexuality for the first time. Post continues below.