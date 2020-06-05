A very serious investigation into what the past winners of The Voice are doing now.

So, we need to talk about the elephant in the reality-TV-singing-competition room.

Yes, we’re talking about the fact not many of the past The Voice Australia winners have had much luck. Or in some cases… luck, fullstop.

Currently, our 2020 judges Guy Sebastian, Boy George, Kelly Rowland and Delta Goodrem are on the hunt for Australia’s next big star. But not since the likes of Guy and fellow Australian Idol alum Jessica Mauboy have we seen our reality-competition winners manage to crank out a number-one hit.

Watch: Here’s a bunch of things we all say while watching The Voice Australia. Post continues after video.



Video by Mamamia

While some past winners have gone on to pursue careers in the music industry, others haven’t released new music for a while.

Let’s take a look at where the past The Voice Australia contestants are now.

Karise Eden – Season One, 2012.

Karise Eden, who was on Team Seal, became the very first winner of The Voice Australia in 2012. After winning the competition, Eden signed with Universal Music Australia and released her debut single 'You Won't Let Me'.