No red carpet and a 'wedding dress': All the looks from the virtual 2020 AFL Brownlow.

Not even a global pandemic could stop the AFL's Brownlow red carpet from happening.

On Sunday night, the Brownlow Medal 2020 ceremony took place, this time looking a little different thanks to, you know, the pandemic.

Whilst it usually takes place in Melbourne - the home of AFL in Australia - this year, the Brownlow was held across various locations in Australia as a virtual event. Most players were in the Gold Coast, with other functions also held in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and, yes, Melbourne.

The coveted award, given to the "fairest and best" player in the AFL, went to the Brisbane Lions' Lachie Neale. But as famous as the Brownlow is for recognising the efforts of the players, it's become just as well known for the fashion.

And despite the slightly confusing dress code of "cocktail/lounge suit" and the lack of an official red carpet, everyone still grabbed the opportunity to dress up.

The leading lady of the night was Julie Neale, wife of Brownlow winner Lachie Neale, who wore a 'wedding dress' by One Day Bridal dress - clearly a theme for the night, with several women in attendance opting for white gowns.

So enough chat, here are all the glitzy looks from the virtual 2020 Brownlow Medal.

Lachie Neale of the Brisbane Lions and his wife Julie Neale at the Brownlow red carpet 2020. Image: Getty.

Jack Crisp of the Magpies and his wife Mikayla Crisp attends the 2020 AFL Brownlow Medal. Image: Getty.