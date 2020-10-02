13 guys go with Elly, 7 go with Becky, plus all the other gossip from The Bachelorette 2020.

The Bachelorette's new season has not even started yet, and we're already swimming in tea.

Yes. It's 2020, and juicy goss doesn't wait for no Osher (seriously - our fave TV host will barely appear on the show, due to The Masked Singer's COVID lockdown).

Sisters Elly and Becky Miles will find love - hopefully, maybe? - before our eyes when the series begins on Wednesday, October 7, but we've got a roundup of rumours and potential scandals nice and early. Let's get stuck in:

Did Becky dump her boyfriend to be (one of) the bachelorette(s)?

When announcing the sisters as this season's joint-leading ladies, Channel 10 introduced Becky as recently having had her heart broken.

But radio host Ed Kavalee thinks that is not quite the case.

On air, Ed claimed he had heard from "people deep in reality TV" that Becky was dating someone until recently and ended it so she could join her sister on the show, leaving him "devastated".

"The person that she was with found out she was doing this show from the press," he said.

"So he thought he was in a relationship with the older sister and he's found out that he's no longer in a relationship with her when he saw the press release that she was on The Bachelorette?" his Hughesy and Ed co-host Dave Hughes asked.

"Yes," Ed responded.

He claimed producers came up with the twist for the upcoming season and convinced Elly and Becky.

"Elly got in first," he said. "It's then been brought up, 'What about the sister? Let's try.'

"So then behind the scenes [Becky] gets across the line and then goes [to her boyfriend], 'You're out.'"

But Becky has denied this version of events to Woman's Day.

"I wasn't in a relationship when I signed on to this, I can tell you that! I was casually dating someone before the show, which was for a short amount of time," she told the publication.

"When I told him about this opportunity, I tried to be honest as possible and we left on a good note."

She said she'd been in a serious relationship last year but discovered her partner had been "mucking around".

