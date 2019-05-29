Drug abuse, psychotic episodes and prison: Boy George's turbulent life before The Voice. 

Boy George has graced Australian television screens since 2017 when he became a coach on The Voice Australia.

But before he took a seat on a spinning red chair, George had a turbulent career spanning almost four decades.

The Culture Club singer, now 57, whose real name is George O’Dowd, shot to fame in the early 80s after the band released their debut album Kissing to Be Clever. He received worldwide attention for his flamboyant clothing and makeup, and androgynous appearance.

Culture Club enjoyed success for much of the 80s with number one hits Do You Really Want To Hurt Me? and Karma Chameleon.

View this post on Instagram Egypt 1984 A post shared by Boy George (@boygeorgeofficial) on Oct 13, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

By the mid-80s, George was exposed as a heroin addict and his drug problems along with internal fighting led to Culture Club disbanding.

Since then, George has reinvented himself as a solo artist, fashion designer and DJ while also being a tabloid favourite for his many personal scandals and drug abuse.

In 1986, keyboardist Michael Rudetsky, who co-wrote Culture Club song Sexuality, was found dead of a heroin overdose in George’s London home.

Rudetsky’s parents filed a wrongful death suit against George, seeking financial damages for their son’s death but George won the court case and was not required to pay any damages, although he agreed to seek treatment for his addiction.