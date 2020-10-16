"I need to defend my position." What Pascal actually said and did on The Bachelorette.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

Last night, The Bachelorette gave us our first, genuine sense of drama for the season. And, oh so surprisingly, it appears it didn't go down quite how we saw it on screen.

Shocking, I know.

As we saw, on the group date Becky and Elly Miles employed their cousin and a mate to snoop on the men while posing as bus drivers. During this snooping, Pascal Wallace - who we had barely heard from up until this point, tbh - made sl*t-shaming comments on camera.

"They're kissing everyone. Throwing out kisses left, right and centre. Anyone's game," Pascal declared during the ride.

Nevermind the fact the premise of this show is two women dating a series of men at the same time in hope of finding the one. And heck, who in their right mind would pick their potential forever-person without... kissing?

Perhaps, if that was an issue for him, Pascal should've 1. not gone on a show where this is the entire point and 2. looked internally, to figure out why he was threatened by female sexuality.

But, I digress!

Then, at the cocktail party, Becky discovered Pascal had allegedly made additional gross comments, including: 'Could they find hotter chicks?'.

Obviously, Becky and Elly were p*ssed and confronted him, and Pascal denied the entire thing.

"Are you guys trying to create drama from nowhere?" he said, drawing the ire of all gaslit women... everywhere.