Where are they now? The cast of Parks and Recreation, 11 years after the show first aired.

Look, I’m going to go out on a limb here – there will never be a show that compares to Parks and Recreation.

From the hilarious inside jokes to the brilliant all-star cast to Lil Sebastian, there’s no show quite like it.

And now, 11 years on from the show’s premiere, the cast are preparing to reunite for a very special reunion episode.

Five years after the show ended, stars Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Jim O’Heir and Retta will reunite for a one-off special.

The reunion, which was organised by the show’s executive producer Michael Schur, will help raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” he said.

“I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

So far we know the episode will apparently be set in the present day and will follow Leslie Knope’s attempts to keep in touch with her friends and colleagues as they are forced to self-isolate.

The special is set to air in the US on Thursday April 30 at 8.30pm, but there’s been no word yet on how we can watch the special here in Australia.

Ahead of the upcoming reunion episode, we decided to take a look at where the cast are now.

This is what we discovered:

Amy Poehler aka Leslie Knope