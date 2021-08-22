"The exact moment I knew I'd overcooked my clit with my vibrator."

Have you ever been afraid that you’ll lose your orgasms? I’m not talking about being on the brink of climax and then getting distracted, I’m talking about never orgasming again. EVER.

I definitely have.

Flashback to about 15 years ago when I’d just discovered masturbation, some of the girls at school told me that we had a finite number of orgasms that we could experience and that one day they would just stop. And I believed them!

I stopped masturbating immediately, and held onto the notion of pleasure and saving my orgasms for someone special. Little did I know that the great thing about orgasms is that you don’t need another person in the room to bring that joy into your life. Nor are they finite. Lesson learned.

Quick! Have a watch of the juiciest results from the Mamamia sex survey. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Anyway, I’m now 32 and luckily for me, I am past the point in my life where I believe random women and their misinformed opinions about my body. However, I do have a new masturbatory-related concern that’s consuming my mind: I think I’ve overcooked my clit.

Let me explain.

A little about me: I’ve been single for four years. I have a stressful and busy life and I have the added bonus of reviewing sex toys as part of my job. So, my collection is endless.

I have the Womanizer Pro, the Satisfyer Pro, the Abbie Chatfield x VUSH wand, the Zalo Bess, the Le Wand Feel My Power vibrator and let's not even get into my collection of glass and silicone dildos. Needless to say, I’m very sex-positive and very into masturbation.

So as an avid fan of masturbating and someone who is very in tune with the wants and needs of my body, I am a little concerned that my clit might need to go into rehab.