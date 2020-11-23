"The first toy to ever make me squirt." Mamamia reviews 'The Sacred Squirter' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Lacey-Jade, who is a body positive beauty and lifestyle writer living in Australia, reviews 'The Sacred Squirter' - a glass dildo by Yoni Pleasure Palace.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

The Sacred Squirter has a curled tentacle handle and is literally shaped like a tongue. The curve of the Sacred Squirter and the pleasure bumps are specifically designed to help engorge the G-Spot and help facilitate squirting (hence the name). It’s 16cm long, 3.5cm wide (yup, she’s girthy) and is made of Borosilicate glass which means that it won’t crack under extreme temperatures - so hello temperature play!

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

Taking the Sacred Squirter out of the box, it is so lush and elegant. The rose colour is beautiful and the delicate curve of the handle and bumps along the tongue are both stunning and so intriguing.

Image: Supplied.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

The Sacred Squirter is $94, which I think a bargain given the quality and potential. I have some toys that are worth three times that and they’re nowhere near as pretty or effective. Even if $94 is a little on the expensive side for you, your self-pleasure and good quality toys are worth investing in, so know your worth and treat yourself.