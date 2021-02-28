"Cumming with a clear conscience." Mamamia reviews the 'Bend' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Lucy, who is a 24-year-old podcast pro of The Undone, reviews 'The Bend' - a flexible internal and external vibrator - by Rosewell.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

Bend can be used for any gender with the ability to enhance experiences through a bendable body, tapered tip, divided pulse point and a quiet but powerful motor.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

It’s incredibly chic, like this could be on your coffee table and no one would really know it was a sex toy (maybe don’t keep it on your coffee table though). Basically, Bend is unassuming. It arrived ‘straight’, and at first I was confused, until I started to play with it and it was completely... you guessed it... bendy.

This babe can be bent up to 180 degrees. Obviously I was really excited because I knew that meant it was completely customisable to the shape of my vulva and vagina which is unique in a sex toy.

Image: Supplied.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

$149. I do think it’s worth it. Bend is powerful, and purposeful, and If you’re an eco-conscious/sustainability hun, you can feel xxxtra good about this toy because it’s made of medical-grade (aka the highest quality) silicone, and you will never find any plastic in any of their toys.

You can also send it back when you’re (well and truly) finished, and they pay for your devices to be safely disposed of, because toys are often considered bio-waste... meaning they shouldn’t go in the red bin. This makes Rosewell really unique and for me, it means I’m cumming with a clear conscience and I think that’s beautiful.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

This is a clit/g-spot combo two-for-one deal which can literally never be a bad thing. It’s a relatively petite toy (13.6cms), so it was super easy to insert, and then I bent the toy to mould perfectly to my body. It was *chefs kiss*.

There are eight speeds/modes, so I played around with those. I’m typically a long and strong vibration fan, and the third mode ticked that box for me. It’s just one single button to control the toy, so it’s foolproof.