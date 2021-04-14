sex

"What have you done to my vagina?" Mamamia's very honest review of Abbie Chatfield's new sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Katie, who is a 27-year-old sex editor at Mamamia, gives the ABBIE - a G-spot vibrator made by Vush in collaboration with Abbie Chatfield - a red hot go. 

What does the sex toy claim to do?

The ABBIE claims to be "bold, powerful, and a whole lot of fun," just like its namesake Abbie Chatfield. Designed for both internal and external use, it has a G-spot-focused end (with a fancy floral design) and 25 mix + match settings to find your perfect vibe. It proudly states that it is indeed, "a lot".

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

Before I dive into the look of the vibrator, I need to discuss the promotion of it. As an avid follower of Abbie Chatfield, I noticed that she had turned all of her Instagram into some sort of shrine to the colour orange.

I was confused. Fans were confused. Was she going to dye her hair a bright shade of satsuma? No one knew. 

...until sneak peeks of promos started creeping in, and mentions of Vush sprung up. As a sex editor, you can bet that I know who Vush are. They are celebrated for their empowering (and powerful) Aussie sex toys, and we've tested a fair few over on Mamamia already so instantly I WAS BUZZING. 

Abbie Chatfield was bringing out a sex toy. Alert the nation. 

When I first saw the physical toy I was a little confused. Usually, G-spot vibrators have less of a bulbous end and they are totally smooth. But this one had a literal ball at the end and it was adorned with 3D floral print. How was that going to feel inside?

Video: @stowstow Instagram.

Beyond that slight cause for concern, I loved the look of the vibrator. The bright orange is seriously cute and rarely used in sex toys, which is a shame because it's damn joyful and gender-neutral too. 

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

The Abbie vibrator costs $150, which can feel like a lot of money to throw at a sex toy. But trust me when I say anything drastically below that price is usually not body-safe, is pretty tricky to clean and probably rivals a power drill in noise levels.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

My first sensation when holding the Abbie sex toy and getting familiar with the settings was, "f**k this is luxurious". And not in that sort of cheesy, over-fancified sex toy way that you get with high-end vibrators. Instead, this looked and felt like it knew what to do and I was going to have a good time.

And that I did. 

I started by using it on a lower pulse setting externally, to ease into things, and that felt great. Like a really good bullet vibrator, but with an extra hit of excitement through the 3D floral situation.

Then it was time to take things indoors... if you catch my drift.

Inserting the head of the vibrator was a bit uncomfortable on entry (probably just because it's wider than your average dildo), but once it was in... wow. 

The shape of the Abbie meant that the vibrations sort of ricochet deep inside - and when you pull it away from you, then it almost feels like the vibes are hitting your clit from behind. I've honestly never felt something like that before and it was good. Really effin' good.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Ground. Break. Ing. 

Image: Vush.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

9/10.

Purely because it achieved a sensation that no other sex toy I have ever tried has been able to do. Oh, and cos it looks really cute too. 

This sex toy is best for people who want…

To experience a brand new sensation and get experimental with penetrative sex toys

Any final words?

Abbie Chatfield, I don't know what you did to my vagina, but thank you. Thank you so very much. 

