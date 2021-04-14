On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Katie, who is a 27-year-old sex editor at Mamamia, gives the ABBIE - a G-spot vibrator made by Vush in collaboration with Abbie Chatfield - a red hot go.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

The ABBIE claims to be "bold, powerful, and a whole lot of fun," just like its namesake Abbie Chatfield. Designed for both internal and external use, it has a G-spot-focused end (with a fancy floral design) and 25 mix + match settings to find your perfect vibe. It proudly states that it is indeed, "a lot".

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

Before I dive into the look of the vibrator, I need to discuss the promotion of it. As an avid follower of Abbie Chatfield, I noticed that she had turned all of her Instagram into some sort of shrine to the colour orange.

I was confused. Fans were confused. Was she going to dye her hair a bright shade of satsuma? No one knew.

...until sneak peeks of promos started creeping in, and mentions of Vush sprung up. As a sex editor, you can bet that I know who Vush are. They are celebrated for their empowering (and powerful) Aussie sex toys, and we've tested a fair few over on Mamamia already so instantly I WAS BUZZING.

Abbie Chatfield was bringing out a sex toy. Alert the nation.

When I first saw the physical toy I was a little confused. Usually, G-spot vibrators have less of a bulbous end and they are totally smooth. But this one had a literal ball at the end and it was adorned with 3D floral print. How was that going to feel inside?

Video: @stowstow Instagram.

Beyond that slight cause for concern, I loved the look of the vibrator. The bright orange is seriously cute and rarely used in sex toys, which is a shame because it's damn joyful and gender-neutral too.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

The Abbie vibrator costs $150, which can feel like a lot of money to throw at a sex toy. But trust me when I say anything drastically below that price is usually not body-safe, is pretty tricky to clean and probably rivals a power drill in noise levels.