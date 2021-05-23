The 10 best clit sucker vibrators, ranked in order of orgasm-guarantee.

Welcome to the wonderful world of clit suckers.

These magical little devices promised to recreate the sensation of being eaten out - but with no awkward small talk with a sexual partner required. In other words, the DREAM.

But how do you pick the right one for you and your clit? ...Especially when they all look nearly identical to one another.

We've devised a ranking system of clitoral vibrators based on both individual investigations, our epic sex survey results and chatter around the Mamamia office - because let us tell you, when one of us finds a great sex toy, we talk about it. A lot.

So, here goes. Our ranking of the greatest clit sucking vibrators to exist on planet earth.

10. Lovehoney X ROMP Switch Clitoral Suction Stimulator, $49.95.

This unassuming little fella has six glorious settings ready to latch onto and thoroughly impress your clitoris.

