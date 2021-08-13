"I was so p*ssed off." All the behind-the-scenes gossip from The Bachelor in one place.

To catch up on all The Bachelor recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Bachelor hub page.

Jimmy Nicholson's season of The Bachelor has been eventful to say the least.

From heated cocktail parties to the unexpected exit of a frontrunner, we've certainly seen it all.

So, as the end of the season draws closer, we decided to round up the juiciest behind-the-scenes gossip from the show.

From a rumoured mass walkout to predictions about this season's winner, here's what we discovered.

Sierah's exit really was that brutal.

On Thursday night's episode of The Bachelor, Sierah Swepstone was sent home during a surprise rose ceremony.

After giving Jimmy a half-hearted goodbye hug, Sierah told producers: "I kind of had an inkling Jimmy wasn’t into tall, horny bogans. I think any guy would be lucky to have me. If Jimmy couldn’t see that, it’s a him problem."

Speaking to Mamamia on Friday, Sierah shared that her exit really was that brutal in real life.

"I was so p*ssed off," she said.

"I remember when Holly's name got called out, I pulled this face, and the girls p*ssed themselves laughing," she added.

"I honestly didn't say a word to him because I was so salty. And I didn't actually intend the rant to be quite so comical, but yeah, it worked out well."

Sierah added she has almost no regrets about her time on the reality show.

"I've joked about getting a full face of Botox because you don't realise how bad your resting bitch face is until you go on TV and they're zooming in on your face constantly. It's just so funny. I had no idea how terrifying I was," she said.