The 9 shows everyone will be watching in August.

August is shaping up to be an exciting month for streaming.

From the highly anticipated premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers to the return of Modern Love, there's something for everyone in this month's line-up.

Watch the trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers below. Post continues after video.



Video via Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the nine shows everyone will be watching in August:

Cruel Summer

Image: Amazon Prime Video.

Cruel Summer follows the mysterious disappearance of a popular teen, Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), in the fictional town of Skylin, Texas.