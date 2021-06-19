7 of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video Australia.

Reese Witherspoon is at her most privileged and villainous in Amazon Prime Video's Little Fires Everywhere.

The series is based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestselling novel of the same name and it's one of the series that has come out of Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine.

Little Fires Everywhere focuses on the simmering tension between single mother and artist Mia Warren (the brilliant Kerry Washington) and her landlord Elena Richardson (a very judge-y Witherspoon in a polo shirt), after Warren and her daughter move into the exclusive suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio.

The series is a clever study of what happens when people from two vastly different worlds collide.

The first season is streaming on Amazon Prime Video Australia now.

The Wilds

Image: Amazon Prime Video.

The Wilds follows a group of teenage girls who are en route to a women's empowerment retreat in Hawaii – led by Gretchen Klein (Rachel Griffiths) – when their plane crashes into the ocean.

Miraculously, the young women survive the crash, finding themselves stranded on a deserted island with no memory of how they got there.

At first, it seems like an unfortunate accident. But as the series moves forward, it becomes clear that there is something far more sinister going on.

Outside of the mysterious plotline that slowly unfurls throughout the show's 10 episodes, the heart of the series lies in its main characters.

Much like Lost, each episode of the series focuses on a different girl, flashing between their life on the island and their life back home.