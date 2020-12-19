"I should be the main character". The plot twist that led to Melissa McCarthy's new role.

Melissa McCarthy and her filmmaker husband Ben Falcone dole out small slices of shared humour in the same way your mum would ration out the last of the Easter chocolate.
Carefully, strategically and often leaving you with the nagging feeling that there's much more up for grabs than they're really letting on.
The wife and husband creative team, who first met in a comedy writing class and have been married for more than 15 years, have meshed together their shared love of comedy to create several movies over the years.
Yet, when you're in their presence and their banter kicks into overdrive, it can feel like their movies are only giving us a taste of the wickedly funny world that exists between just the two of them.
At least, that's the sentiment that reverberated across the screen to me during a Zoom call with Melissa, Ben and their co-star Bobby Cannavale to talk all things Superintelligence.
The new romantic action comedy that marks the couple's latest big-screen collaboration.
In the film Melissa plays Carol Peters, a former corporate executive now stuck in a career rut and living an unfulfilling and often lonely life.
This explains why she's deemed "the most average person on Earth" by a powerful new form of artificial intelligence (voiced by James Corden) that is pondering whether to save humanity or just completely destroy it.