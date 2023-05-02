A very important theory about why Nicole and Keith love a red carpet PDA.

Close your eyes and write a headline about a sparkly, twinkly A-list event.

The Met Gala. The Oscars. The Golden Globes. The Grammys.

Here, I'll help.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Pack On The PDA On [INSERT EVENT HERE] Red Carpet.

Yes, tonight the sun will set, tomorrow it will rise and if there is a red carpet in the neighbourhood, our Nicole will be on it wearing quite the dress and open-mouth kissing her handsome husband.

Why?

Look, I know I have better things to do with my time than answer that question. I know you do, too. But the news cycle is dark, bad things are happening, and if the first Tuesday in May isn't a time to celebrate beautiful people in love, then I just don't know what we're doing here any more.

Watch: Rami Malek respond to an awkward Nicole Kidman moment. Post continues after video.



Video via YouTube.

And so, behold my very quick and deeply serious, four-pronged theory about why Nic and Keith PDA. All. The. Time.