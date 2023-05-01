Just every single red carpet look from the 2023 Met Gala in one place.

IT'S HERE!

The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s 2023 Met Gala has arrived.

ICYMI, the theme for this year's Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty". The event will pay tribute to the longtime creative director of Chanel following his passing in 2019.

This year will be hosted by actors Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel, professional tennis player Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa, and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

And outside on the carpet, they've got TV personality La La Anthony, journalist Derek Blasberg, actor Chloe Fineman, and content creator Emma Chamberlain co-hosting the live stream.

Now that's a line-up.

But enough chit-chat. The carpet is ready, celebrities are arriving and their outfits are everything.

Keep scrolling to see all the looks from the 2023 Met Gala.

Dua Lipa

Image: Getty.