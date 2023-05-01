fashion

Just every single red carpet look from the 2023 Met Gala in one place.

IT'S HERE!

The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s 2023 Met Gala has arrived.

ICYMI, the theme for this year's Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty". The event will pay tribute to the longtime creative director of Chanel following his passing in 2019. 

This year will be hosted by actors Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel, professional tennis player Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa, and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

And outside on the carpet, they've got TV personality La La Anthony, journalist Derek Blasberg, actor Chloe Fineman, and content creator Emma Chamberlain co-hosting the live stream.

Now that's a line-up.

But enough chit-chat. The carpet is ready, celebrities are arriving and their outfits are everything. 

Keep scrolling to see all the looks from the 2023 Met Gala.

Dua Lipa

Image: Getty.

Lizzo

Image: Getty.

Kim Kardashian

Image: Getty.

Kylie Jenner

Image: Getty.

Kendall Jenner

Image: Getty.

Cara Delevingne

Image: Getty.

Jennifer Lopez

Image: Getty.

Elle Fanning

Image: Getty.

Gigi Hadid

Image: Getty.

Pete Davidson

Image: Getty.

Jared Leto

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Anne Hathaway

Image: Getty.

Florence Pugh

Image: Getty.

Mindy Kaling

Image: Getty.

Cardi B

Image: Getty.

Jenna Ortega

Image: Getty.

Michelle Yeoh

Image: Getty.

Penélope Cruz

Image: Getty.

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy

Image: Getty.

Lil Nas X

Image: Getty.

Rita Ora

Image: Getty.

Taika Waititi

Image: Getty.

Doja Cat

Image: Getty.

Emily Ratajkowski

Image: Getty.

Margot Robbie

Image: Getty.

Pedro Pascal

Image: Getty.

Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann

Image: Getty.

Naomi Campbell

Image: Getty.

Olivia Wilde

Image: Getty.

Serena Williams

Image: Getty.

Lily James

Image: Getty.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Image: Getty.

Kristen Stewart

Image: Getty.

Kerry Washington

Image: Getty.

Halle Bailey

Image: Getty.

Emma Chamberlain

Image: Getty.

Lila and Kate Moss

Image: Getty.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Image: Getty.

Ke Huy Quan 

Image: Getty.

Keke Palmer

Image: Getty.

Olivia Rodrigo 

Image: Getty.

Bad Bunny

Image: Getty.

Eva Chen

Image: Getty.

Billie Eilish

Image: Getty.

Karlie Kloss

Image: Getty.

Vanessa Hudgens

Image: Getty.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham

Image: Getty.

Amber Valletta 

Image: Getty.

Salma Hayek

Image: Getty.

Lea Michele

Image: Getty.

Glenn Close

Image: Getty.

Jack Harlow

Image: Getty.

Miranda Kerr

Image: Getty.

FKA Twigs

Image: Getty.

Sydney Sweeney

Image: Getty.

Margaret Zhang

Image: Getty.

Quinta Brunson

Image: Getty.

Gisele Bündchen 

Image: Getty.

Maude Apatow

Image: Getty.

Kim Petras

Image: Getty.

Ashley Graham

Image: Getty.

Anok Yai

Image: Getty.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Image: Getty.

Michaela Koel

Image: Getty.

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith

Image: Getty.

Rachel Brosnahan 

Image: Getty.

Ashley Park

Image: Getty.

Irina Shayk

Image: Getty.

Sienna Miller

Image: Getty.

Paris Hilton

Image: Getty.

Emily Blunt

Image: Getty.

Jessica Chastain

Image: Getty.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Image: Getty.

Aubrey Plaza

Image: Getty.

Teyana Taylor

Image: Getty.

Yara Shahidi 

Image: Getty.

Marion Cotillard 

Image: Getty.

Ben Platt

Image: Getty.

Amanda Seyfried

Image: Getty.

Julia Garner

Image: Getty.

Precious Lee

Image: Getty.

Donatella Versace

Image: Getty.

Phoebe Bridgers

Image: Getty.

Charlotte Tilbury

Image: Getty.

Vera Wang

Image: Getty.

More to come.

