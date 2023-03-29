HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: 'My veggie patch is a sure sign of one shocking fact: Finally, I have a life.'

I’m trying something new. It's called having a life.

Maybe you are, too? I've heard it's become increasingly popular, these past pandemic years.

To be honest, it’s a deeply uncomfortable experience.

There was a moment, last Saturday morning, when I found myself doing it, and a wave of nauseous panic hit me. Wasn't there something else I was meant to be doing at that moment?

Taking a child to sport?

Working on a looming writing deadline?

Cleaning my kitchen?

Replying to all the languishing Whatsapp chats?



Exercising?

Checking my emails?

Supervising homework?

Meal-prepping?

Folding f**king washing?

Making content?

And, breathe. The main tenant of having a life, I reminded myself, is being comfortable with this: For these few minutes, you're just doing this thing that you like doing. And it's allowed.

What was I doing?

Well, I was up to my wrists in dirt. Fiddling about in the two little veggie beds my mum and I built in the front garden over Summer.

Checking on the progress of the eggplants, the green capsicums, the falling-over tomatoes and the tiny little sprigs of something-something that are poking through over near the basil that I talk to every time I walk past. What do I say to the basil?

I say, "You would cost me $20 at the supermarket."

Yes. I am becoming – despite all indicators to the contrary – a garden person.

It's middle age, of course, although we don't call it that anymore. It's midlife, thank you very much, and yes, I am aware that there are few stronger indicators of having arrived there than gardening. But we're talking about this one. Because I like this one the most.

One of the best messages I got when I first posted on Instagram about my veggies (see, the urge to make content to prove an activity has value is hard to resist for us addicts) was from a woman who said: