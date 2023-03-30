Phoebe Burgess says she's living a 'post-sex' life. Here's why.

Phoebe Burges is living a post-sex life. And she's loving it.

In a recent episode of her podcast Under the Gloss, Phoebe spoke with author/writer Nikki Gemmell about being on "dry land" regarding sex and dating.

"Well, I got divorced in 2019. It was a good year for me. And yeah, no, I haven't [had sex since]," Phoebe began.

"I haven't had sex in three-and-a-half, nearly four years. And I'm not ready to risk that freedom. I'm 33. But sort of missing sex has gone missing from my life. I've deeply associated that [lack of sex] with a sense of freedom."

It's a 'post-sex' stage that so many women can attest to. Some experience it coming out of challenging long-term relationships, while others still in a partnership begin to feel less and less attached to sex.

The media personality and podcast host split from her husband, former NRL player-turned-coach Sam Burgess in 2019.

The pair share two kids together, daughter Poppy and son Billy. Now a single mum, Burgess has said she's finally figured out her sense of self again.

"I found a little bit of myself, again, I've clawed back pieces of me. But also to try to build someone new that I'm proud of, that my kids can be proud of," she said previously on Mamamia's No Filter podcast.

When it comes to dating, Burgess said on her own podcast this week that's she's "not ready to give that up", referring to her newfound freedom.

"I've been a serial monogamist my whole life," she noted.