'It was not a normal childhood': 5 things we learnt from Lily-Rose Depp’s new interview.

Lily-Rose Depp is very much aware that she's a "nepo baby".

The daughter of American actor Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis, the 23-year-old has been on movie sets and attending runway shows since she was a child.

Now, she's working on one and walking in the other.

In a recent interview with i-D magazine, the actress and model discusses her upcoming TV series, The Idol, growing up with famous parents, and shares her thoughts on the whole nepotism conversation happening right now.

Here are five things we learned from her latest interview.

But first, watch the trailer for The Idol.



Video via HBO.

1. Her new acting gig.

Later this year, Depp will star in the much-anticipated HBO series, The Idol, created by Euphoria's Sam Levinson and The Weeknd (yep, the singer).

She will play the starring role of Jocelyn, an aspiring pop star, The Weeknd will play her love interest, and Troye Sivan and Dan Levy are also among the cast.

Speaking to interviewer Alex Frank, Depp said she finally feels she's working on projects that are suited to her.

The actress is "confident about her craft and surrounded by the kind of like-minded creative comrades she’s always hoped to be around," Frank writes.