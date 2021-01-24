Boil the kettle and put your feet up.

Australian streaming service Stan has announced their new arrivals for February 2021, and we now know how we will be spending all of our free time for the foreseeable future.

There will be new releases, original series, returning TV shows and beloved movies that are ready for your consumption.

Here's every TV show and movie coming to Stan this November.

Ok. So technically this is dropping a few days before February, but there is so much hype around it that we imagine you'll be watching (or re-watching) it in February.

This new Stan drama, created by critically acclaimed screenwriter and television producer Russell T Davies, will drop on Stan on January 23.

It is a five-part drama set against the gritty and glamorous world of London at the kickoff of the 1980s, focusing on the city’s vibrant gay scene and the friendships and chosen family that flourished within it. The lives of five friends are rocked by a mysterious disease that spreads through their community, threatening the buoyant world of first jobs, first loves, and first explorations of sexuality they are living in.

In It’s A Sin, Russell T Davies experts captures the confusion and tragedy that followed the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

Take a look at It's A Sin, streaming only on Stan.

Red Dog: True Blue.

Red Dog: True Blue is an Australian movie that the whole family will enjoy.