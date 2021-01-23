The importance of Stan’s new drama It’s A Sin cannot be underestimated.

Once the characters from It’s A Sin enter your mind, they are destined to live there forever.

That’s both the power and the pull of this new Stan drama, created by critically acclaimed screenwriter and television producer Russell T Davies, whose previous works include Queer as Folk and Years and Years.

It’s A Sin is a five-part prestige Stan drama set against the gritty and glamorous world of London at the kickoff of the 1980s, focusing on the city’s vibrant gay scene and the friendships and chosen family that flourished within it.

Take a look at It's A Sin, streaming only on Stan. Post continues after video.





There’s Ritchie (Olly Alexander) who goes against his conservative parents' wishes and moves to London to study drama and become a star, all the while hiding his sexuality from them.

He soon sets up home with Roscoe (Omari Douglas), the son of Nigerian immigrants, who walks out on his family when they try to make him leave the country, and Colin (Callum Scott Howells), the quietest boy of the bunch who moves to the city from South Wales Valleys to be a trainee on Savile Row.

Rounding out the gang of housemates are fellow drama students Ash (Nathaniel Curtis) and Jill (Lydia West) who acts as a sort of den mother to the group of young gay men she lives with in a rambling old London house they nickname The Pink Palace.

The lives of the five friends are soon rocked by a mysterious new disease that begins to spread through their community, a disease that threatens the buoyant world of first jobs, first loves, and first explorations of sexuality they are living in.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 40 years since the first deaths from HIV/AIDS were recorded, including the first linked fatality in Britain, and in It’s A Sin, Russell T Davies experts captures the confusion and tragedy that followed.

A moment in Britain's history that has never before been given this style of narrative retelling and reverence.

The brilliant dynamic between the characters of It's A Sin anchors the show. Image: Stan.