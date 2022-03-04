From Margot Robbie to Russell Crowe: 17 celebrities you forgot were on Neighbours.

In its 37 years, iconic Aussie soap Neighbours launched dozens of careers.

Ramsey Street has long been a starting block for actors wanting to make it big in Hollywood, but that is coming to an end. On March 3, Neighbours announced it will cease production in June 2022 after nearly four decades on our screens.

The future of the show had been in doubt after Britain's Channel 5 in January confirmed it would stop airing the show.

"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June," a statement on social media said.

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

"To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours."

To reminisce and celebrate the show's success, we have looked back at the stars you may have forgotten appeared on the series.

Kylie Minogue.

Image: IMDb/Getty.

Okay, let's cheekily start with a star you probably haven't forgotten was on Neighbours.