How a Hollywood actress went from making millions to ‘crippling debt’.

If you Google "Adelaide Kane net worth" a figure around the four to five million dollar mark pops up.

It feels legit. Adelaide is a successful Australian actress living in LA, who has a lengthy IMBD to her name.

Most notably she starred as Mary, the Queen of Scots, in the historical drama Reign for a whole four-season, 78-episode run between 2013-2017.

She's just recently released a new movie, The Swing Of Things, and according to her credits, has worked pretty consistently since her first big break on Neighbours in 2006.

She's starred in many Hollywood productions including Teen Wolf, Power Rangers, Once Upon A Time, This Is Us, and The Purge, to name just a few.

But in a series of TikToks, the 30-year-old has broken down what that 'net worth' actually means for an actor working in the field.

"So I found out today that the internet thinks I am worth $4 million... my crippling debt says otherwise," she laughs.

As can be imagined, her followers had questions.

﻿"But you were on Reign and it says they paid you 15k for each episode?" someone asked in the comments.

﻿

WATCH: Adelaide breaking down her costs on TikTok. Post continues after video.