"Was the luggage scene... real?" 7 questions we have after watching The White Lotus finale.

After six hilarious yet anxiety-inducing episodes, The White Lotus has finally come to an end.

Although much of the Binge and Foxtel dark comedy focused on rich people behaving badly at a luxury Hawaiian resort, there was one question that loomed throughout the entire season.

Who was in the coffin being loaded onto a plane in the first episode? And how did they die?

Thankfully, The White Lotus finale had an answer for us. And it was certainly unexpected.

But while the fate of one character was revealed, we were still left with many questions after the series wrapped up.

So, here are the seven burning questions we had after watching The White Lotus finale. (Warning: There are plenty of spoilers ahead.)

Who died on The White Lotus?

After finding out that he's likely being fired, hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) goes on a drug and alcohol binge.

Throughout the season, Armond clashed with Shane (Jake Lacy), who spent his entire honeymoon being an entitled man baby because his hotel room, the luxurious Pineapple Suite, was double booked.

Amid his downward spiral, Armond broke into Shane's suite, where he crouched over Shane's open luggage and... took a sh*t.

Later on, Shane returned to his room to discover Armond's unwelcome surprise.

As Shane sensed that the perpetrator was still in the room, he grabbed a pineapple carving knife for protection. And after accidentally bumping into Armond in the suite's bathroom, Shane stabbed Armond in the chest.

Yep, Armond was killed by his arch enemy in the suite that caused him a wealth of problems.