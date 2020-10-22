We feel like we’ve spent the entirety of 2020 looking back on our camera roll at pictures of better, brighter times. And frankly, we’ve run out of content.

So now we’re going full internet stalk-mode of our high school crushes to see what they’re up to now, and top of every Aussie’s list should be (and better bloody be) Jesse Spencer.

Jesse played Susan and Karl’s son, Billy Kennedy, on Neighbours and from the second he strolled onto our screens, we were smitten.

JUST LOOK AT THAT FACE. Image: Neighbours.

But since he walked away from Ramsay Street, what has Billy- sorry, Jesse, been up to?

Well, firstly he kinda made it big in America.

He was that hot dude in that Mary Kate and Ashley movie.

Yes, if you’re wondering if he broke any hearts outside of Ramsay Street, we’re delighted to report that he was indeed that hot bloke in that Mary Kate and Ashley movie.

Winning London, to be specific.

Jesse played swoon-worthy silver-spoony Lord James Browning Jr. who had a dashing romance with either Mary Kate or Ashley. We’re confused as to who was who in that movie, due to… identicalness.

You can watch Jesse pretend to be British, here:

Then he appeared as a hot dude doctor in House.

Following his six years playing Billy Kennedy in Neighbours, Jesse Spencer shimmied over to the states to kick-start his US acting career — and the boy landed on his feet.

Jesse was cast as Dr. Robert Chase in the award-winning series House, starring alongside Hugh Laurie who played the titular character. Dr. Chase lasted all of three seasons before House fired him, but he was re-hired in season six — making him the longest-serving member of House’s staff.