This post deals with mental illness, substance abuse and self harm, which might be triggering for some readers.

17 years on, School of Rock remains of those iconic films you would have watched at least once (or several hundred times) growing up.

The hit 2003 film follows amateur guitarist Dewey Finn, played by Jack Black, who poses as quiet possibly the world's coolest substitute teacher and trains his students to play in a band.

School of Rock even went on to inspire a stage musical and a Nickelodeon TV series of the same name.

Now, over a decade on from the film's premiere, the kids of Horace Green Prep are no longer... well, kids.

Here's a look at what some of your favourite classmates are doing now.

Miranda Cosgrove (Summer)

Image: Paramount Pictures/Getty. Miranda Cosgrove made her film debut when she played band manager and overachiever Summer Hathaway in School of Rock. Since then, the 27-year-old has continued to make a name for herself in the industry, having appeared in Nickelodeon series Drake and Josh and Zoey 101, as well as films Keeping Up with the Steins and Yours, Mine & Ours.