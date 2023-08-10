Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's final days together were the opposite of a celebrity love story.

The celebrity world is still reeling from the death of Sandra Bullock's long-term partner Bryan Randall, who passed away this week at the age of 57.
"It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," Bryan's family shared in a People statement.
"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request."
Bullock never spoke publicly about her partner's condition.
The actor's sister Gesine Bullock-Prado took to her Instagram to share her condolences. The post shone a light on what life has been like for the Hollywood A-lister in the days leading up to Bryan's passing.
"I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," the post began.