Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's final days together were the opposite of a celebrity love story.

"ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home."

Gesine concluded the post with "Rest in peace, Bryan."

ALS is a fatal motor neurone disease with an average life expectancy after diagnosis of two to five years, however some patients live for more years or even decades.

Octavia Spencer met Bullock on the set of A Time to Kill in 1996 before the actors reunited in 2005’s Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous. She shared her sympathies, writing on her Instagram that her "heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan".

She continued: "Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy!

"In heaven, there's a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She'll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me."

While little is known about Bryan's ALS diagnosis, Sandra announced in March 2022 that she was stepping away from acting to focus on her family.

After filming Lost City with Channing Tatum, the actor confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she would be taking a hiatus and return to "the place that makes me happiest".

"And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's where I'm gonna be for a while."

And apparently in the past year, Sandra and Bryan have lived a quiet life removed from Hollywood. A longtime friend of Bryan has claimed that a year ago, the photographer stopped replying to her text messages.

Boxer Mia St. John knew Bryan through her daughter Paris, who dated Bryan from 2012 to 2015. Mia told The US Sun that she had reached out to him multiple times but had heard nothing back. "I was wondering what had happened to him because I hadn't heard from him in over a year," the 56-year-old boxer said.