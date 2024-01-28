Drew Barrymore just got catfished and honestly what hope do the rest of us have?

Icon of my tweenage years and all-round cool girl Drew Barrymore just got majorly played online.

In unrelated news, I'm deleting all my dating apps because being single is a fiery hellscape from which even Hollywood sweethearts can't escape and all hope is lost.

I kid! I KID. Mostly because where the heck else is anyone meant to meet someone these days, at a bar? Um, okay.

While I personally have been lucky enough to escape my own personal catfishing escapades (potentially because being suspicious is my entire dating personality and I assume everyone who doesn't resemble a toad is probably just f**ing with me), Barrymore had an awkward encounter with a gentle man who was not who he said he was.

And she was (understandably) disappointed. Peeved. Still dateless.

Barrymore shared the story on her own show because what else does a person have their own show for if not... exactly this?

"This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams," she told her co-host, Ross Mathews (and if I had a dollar for every time someone told me they were the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams I'd have absolutely nothing because we don't play American football here, c'mon keep up, guys).

"So, I wrote to him and I was like, 'Oh my God, I went to the first practice game.'"

"He was not the quarterback for the LA Rams — he’s a musician that thought he was being cute," she continued.

So now guys think lying about who they are is cute and that's one I'm not ready to unpack.