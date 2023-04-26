We just found out that one of Adele's songs is about James Corden and we have questions.

For the last eight years, James Corden has been one of the most discussed talk show hosts in TV history.

He took over The Late Late Show in 2015 and replaced the Scottish-American comedian Craig Ferguson.

In 2022, Corden announced he was stepping back from the show to return to the UK.

"This will be my last year hosting The Late Late Show," he said.

"When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey — an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

Watch a snippet of Adele and James Corden's Carpool Karoaoke. Post continues after video.



Video via CBS.

Carpool Karaoke became one of Corden's most popular segments on his show during his tenure — but it wasn't always easy convincing celebrities to join him on a ride. In fact, it was almost impossible.

Many said no to the host and his team until they managed to pursue Mariah Carey to join — however, she was intent on not singing at all. She would only "do the chat".

It was Corden who eventually persuaded her while they were driving and filming. It immediately went viral.

He rode around Los Angeles alongside a whole bunch of celebrities including Michelle Obama, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and the entirety of One Direction.

The most popular episode of Carpool history is the one with Adele – which resulted in over 260 million views.

And in the last ever episode (which aired on Monday), Corden brought the singer back for one final hurrah.