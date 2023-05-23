White bread, sports tape and all the other ways celebrities hide their genitals.

With their glamourised lives, enviable wardrobes and unfathomable bank accounts, celebrities aren’t really, like, real people, right?

But did you know they also don’t have genitals?!

Or, at least that’s what the A-list crowd wants us to think.

Take Miley Cyrus for example. For the first time ever she’s been featured on the cover of British Vogue and holy moly, dressed in a green lingerie set by Prada, she is on fire!

Forget about buying your own flowers, Miley. I will throw them at your feet while you walk on by!

But open up the mag and you’re hit full-frontal with Miley’s practically full monty.

Dressed in a black, skin-tight, high-cut Saint Laurent bodysuit, the Hannah Montanna actress is fierce.

But something's missing.

And so I ask, politely – where the heck are her bits?!