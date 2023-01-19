THAT GOLD DRESS and 7 other references you may have missed in Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'.

Is Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' stuck in your head on repeat?

The two-time Grammy nominee released the single from her forthcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, less than a week ago, and the song has already become the self-love anthem for 2023.

'Flowers' is an ode to singledom; a "f**k you" to those who have wronged you, and a song that many fans believe is a subtle (not-so-subtle) jab at her ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, with whom she was on-and-off with for a decade.

From the gold dress to the house it was filmed in, here are all the hidden details in the song's music video.

1. The first verse is a nod to their Malibu home.

The song opens with Miley singing: "We were good, we were gold. Kind of dream that can't be sold. We were right, 'til we weren't. Built a home and watched it burn."

In 2018, Cyrus and Hemsworth's Malibu home burned down in the Woolsey Fires. Following the fire, the couple got engaged for the second time, married, and nine months later, split.