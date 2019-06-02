Buckle up. The six most cringeworthy moments from MAFS' Mike Gunner's podcast thus far.

Sometimes people from the television do things like make podcasts called Stick To Your Knitting and we are faced with the conundrum of whether to listen to them (add to the clicks) or pretend they don’t exist (sleep soundly).
But, for the greater good, and because you all kept asking (no one asked), we went ahead and listened to said podcast, which has been aptly renamed Mike Gunner’s Podcast after its former MAFS contestant creator AKA man who knows things because he has a penis.
That’s right, we trawled through the episodes on YouTube and spent hours we’ll never get back looking at this multi-coloured graffiti feature wall:
Podcast/vlog studio coming together. ‘Stick to your knitting’
You’re bloody welcome.
Here, we reveal to you the six most bizarre and problematic statements to come out of it. Buckle up.
1. When he claimed his podcast was going to change the world.
Let us take you back to why this podcast was created in the first place.
It seems that not only is 44-year-old Mike Gunner, the MAFS contestant who just won’t go away and take his sweeping, archaic statements on gender with him, he is also an expert on how women are different from men.