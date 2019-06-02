Buckle up. The six most cringeworthy moments from MAFS' Mike Gunner's podcast thus far.

He’s actually got his sights set on changing the world.

Changing the world. The whole world.

Let that sink in.

No, really, the bloke who started his fair share of wine-fuelled MAFS trash fires recently told The Courier Mail that the motivation behind the podcast series is to “change the world”.

YEP.

It went a little something like this:

No one*:

Mike: “Can one man, in one podcast, change the world?”

“Maybe. Maybe not. But I’d like to find out,” he added, and we’d like to take the time here to point out that no, no they can’t.

“I’d like to tackle some of the world’s issues. I’ll interview people of interest to me – everyone from sportspeople to people in the media, academics, historians.”

Then he went and casually dropped:

“I’m not on a crusade to win back the balance of power to men, but I’d like the scales to be in balance. Equality is what I’m striving for.”

Righto.

*(OK, The Courier Mail asked).

2. That time he talked about how women exist purely for making babies.

This particular problematic musing was dropped casually in a chat earlier this month with former MAFS star Bella Frizza and Mike’s new girlfriend Jessica Williamson, where Frizza said she thinks women first go into relationships from an ’emotional’ point of view, while men are more ‘physical’.

From there, Mike basically told her to sit down and be quiet while he explained exactly what men and women look for in relationships because excuse me, he once married a stranger on the television and therefore knows all the things.

“I think that guys, I can only speak for me. You need chemistry, you need attraction,” Mike began.

“Maybe it goes back to, you know, we have to choose a partner or a mate, to sound a bit more primitive, where she’s able to carry our children, and that we’re going to be attracted to her and want to have more children with her.”

Um. Should we walk around with the diameter of our wombs tattooed to our faces?

He then explained the female point of view, because while men (from Mars) and women (from Venus) are very, very different, Mike understands the intricacies of both genders.

“Girls do the same. They want a big, strong guy that can protect her and her baby and provide for her and that hasn’t changed,” Mike said.