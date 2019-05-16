What all the Married at First Sight contestants are doing now that the show has ended.

When the latest season of Married at First Sight left our screens, it took a part of us with it.

It was a hell of a journey, you see, one we couldn’t tear ourselves away from. (The sheer lack of mid-week social life helped here, we’ll admit).

But after spending weeks on end heavily invested in the newly married lives of a bunch of supremely dysfunctional couples – suddenly, it was just… over.

Watch: things I say when I watch MAFS. Post continues after.

Before we could say “Heavens to Betsy” our new acquaintances had left our lives forever, leaving nothing but a sad pile of fake wedding rings behind.

Well, those who aren’t still bouncing around in tabloid headlines or making the most of their newfound ~Instagram fame~, that is.

As it turns out, the MAFS contestants who don’t make the celebrity Z-list don’t just disappear off the face of the earth as we’d previously assumed.

They just… go back to their old jobs as though none of the crazy few months ever happened.

They are out there in the worl, walking among us. Meaning you could very well end up having your hair cut by one in a small town shopping centre, or spy a rogue one in hi-vis at your local pub for Friday knock-offs.

We imagine they look pretty different when they’re not shielding themselves from flying glasses of red wine, so to make it a little easier to spot an ex-MAFS contestant in its natural habitat, we’ve done the grunt work for you by figuring out where they work.

(Yes, this is our lives now).

Here’s what we’ve discovered about a handful of them:

Cyrell Paule

The contestant we obviously care most about and miss with all our hearts is Cyclone Cyrell.

We know that before MAFS she was working as a health fund consultant, but as for whether she’s gone back to her previous position, we’re not so sure.

According to Who magazine, since the start of April, Cyrell has made “$27,000 for nine days work” in nightclub appearances around the country.