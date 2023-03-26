In 1993, Michael Jackson professed his love for Brooke Shields on TV. Then she called him up.

In 1993, Michael Jackson professed his love for Brooke Shields on national television.

Speaking on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show, the performer explained that he was privately dating the actress and model.

"We try not to just be everywhere and go everywhere," Jackson explained, claiming they were keeping their relationship behind closed doors.

"It’s mostly at home. She'll come over, I’ll go to her house because I don't like going out in public."

Now, 30 years later, Shields has recalled the moment in a recent interview with The Sunday Times.

"I called him up and I think I said, 'This is kind of pathetic that you need to do this. I am having a shot at normal life – you cannot drag me into crazy town'," she told the publication, ahead of her upcoming documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

According to Shields, Jackson reportedly laughed off her reaction.

Video via ABC News/Hulu

When asked if the pair ever dated or kissed, the 57-year-old said, "No! There was one moment when we were in the car and the cameras were there and he grabbed me to kiss me, and I said, ‘No! Stop! We are just friends and you need me as a friend.'

"I remember the early days when other actresses were after him and he was kind of cute, before the shift. But it never ever crossed my mind."

Throughout his long running career, Michael Jackson was connected to a number of women – from his marriages to Debbie Rowe and Lisa Marie Presley to his alleged flings with Diana Ross and Madonna.

Speaking in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, one of Jackson’s accusers, James Safechuck, alleged the singer pursued relationships so that the public wouldn’t get suspicious about his close friendships with young children.

"I remember Michael saying he was going to have to have these public relationships with women so people wouldn’t think anything," Safechuck said in the documentary.

"He would always say he was going to get married. He said, ‘One day, I am going to go get married but it wasn’t going to mean anything.'"