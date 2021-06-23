Brooke Shields' mum pushed her to be famous. Now, she's raising her daughters differently.

Brooke Shields has been in the entertainment industry her entire life.

At 11 months old, she starred in an ad for Ivory Soap, and at 12 she landed the lead in Pretty Baby. At 14, she starred in the cult classic film Blue Lagoon and became the youngest face to grace the cover of Vogue magazine. By 16, she was one of the most recognisable faces in America.

Want a nostalgia hit? Watch the trailer for Blue Lagoon below.



Video via Columbia Pictures.

While the camera adored her, it wasn't her choice to get into the industry.

After Shields' parents divorced when she was one, she was raised by her single mother, Teri, who also worked as her manager. Teri looked after Shields' finances and decided which roles she would take.

It was Teri who decided her daughter would play a child prostitute in Pretty Baby and model for Calvin Klein jeans at 15, saying: "You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing."

Brooke Shields and Teri Shields. Image: Getty.