Brooke Shields on the world's "creepy" fascination with her virginity.

Brooke Shields has had a spotlight on her for over 45 years.

In that time, she's dealt with an alcoholic mother, a life propelled into media headlines and a sexualisation of her teenage body.

Even 45 years later, at the age of 57, Shields remembers the 'reputation' she was assigned young girl and how it has affected her into her adult years.

Apart from a nation's "creepy" obsession, the actor and model had to deal with being deemed "the most famous virgin in the world".

On her podcast, Now What? With Brooke Shields, she described the reality of being a child the entire world was watching.