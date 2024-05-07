'Precisely no one understood the brief': A brutally honest recap of all the Met Gala looks.

Welcome to the 2024 fashion Super Bowl AKA The Met Gala.

The celebrities have stepped out of their everyday jobs of being rich and famous to spend their time showing us exactly how rich and famous they really are.

And we commoners lap it all up.

There is nothing better than having absolutely no authority whatsoever to judge a fashion choice, which is exactly why I think the best Met Gala opinions come from people like Fred in finance who has spilt coffee all over his shirt and asks questions like "What's a Doja Cat?"

I, like everyone else, have some extensive notes, thoughts and feelings on this year's looks.

Just to be clear, I am not a fashion critic... I've included a picture below on exactly what I look like while judging these outfits.

Dress for the job you want, not for the job you have?