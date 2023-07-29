Michelle Yeoh and her husband were engaged a month after they met. Now they've just married.

Michelle Yeoh is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

For forty years, the Crazy Rich Asians and Everything Everywhere All at Once actor fought to be recognised in her industry, calling it both an "amazing journey and incredible fight".

It wasn't until she reached the age of 60 that she said she finally felt seen by her peers, after winning her first Golden Globe. In the same year she then became the first Asian woman to win any individual lead film category in the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the first Asian and second woman of colour to win an Oscar for best actress.

And by her side at every awards event was her long-time partner, Jean Todt, who described Yeoh as "pure grace and immense happiness".

Yeoh first got into acting in her early 20s, learning to speak Cantonese so that she could make a career in the Hong Kong film industry. Prior to acting, she had been involved in pageantry, where she won the Miss Malaysia World contest.

Going from pageantry to starring in action and martial arts films was quite jump - but she made it happen, often doing her own stunts during the movies.

One of her first major roles in Hollywood was in the hit Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997. She played Wai Lin opposite star, Pierce Brosnan.

But after the Bond film, Yeoh later told PEOPLE that she struggled to garner any new rules that weren't "cutesy" or stereotypical. The industry also was quite ignorant about her ethnicity and background.