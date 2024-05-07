From Kim Kardashian's cardigan to a couple debut: All the Met Gala details you missed.

Another Met Gala has come and gone. I don't know about you but I'm still recovering from all the looks... even if a few celebs were noticeably absent.

But the famous people who did attend were serving some truly incredible fashion: from Elle Fanning in a dress made of resin to Cardi B halting the red carpet with her dramatic black gown.

This year's theme brought out the florals (for spring?) and the nature vibes, as the theme was 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' and the dress code was 'The Garden of Time'.

Given just how many people stunned this year, it's hard to keep track of all the moments and hidden details we might have missed — so, we've rounded up the highlights.

And no, Kim Kardashian didn't just get a little chilly, the cardigan has a whole backstory.

Kim Kardashian's cardigan was inspired by her 'boyfriend's sweater'.

Kim Kardashian impressed in a custom design by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, with the look elevated with soft bleached blonde locks tied in a loose braid. But some people were confused that the corseted dress was covered in a heavily pilled grey cardigan that appeared somewhat casual for the setting.

Kim has explained that the cardigan was an intentional decision, as she told Vogue that the inspiration behind her outfit was "the wildest night of my life in a garden and I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on... and my hair is all messed up."

Image: Getty.