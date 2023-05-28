'More than one can bear.' Melissa Leong reflects on grief, following the death of Jock Zonfrillo.

For Melissa Leong, she has said grief for her is "a poignant tugging at the heart to remind us that we are alive".

This week in her Stellar column, Leong opened up about the nature of grief and her experiences with it. The column comes a month following the passing of her MasterChef Australia co-star, Jock Zonfrillo.

"The passing of someone from life is a powerfully shared experience. Even more so when that person lived a huge life and touched the lives of many," she noted.

"In my life, I have had the unfortunate courtesy of being old friends with this most enveloping of emotions. I'm versed in being caught in its rip-tide, engulfed by waves, feeling unable to find the surface or the ground, to come up for air."

For Leong, she said something specific to her about coping with loss is finding comfort through food.

"You know I'm a feeder by nature, so this one should come as no surprise to you. Whether it's you or someone you're caring for, you need to eat and hydrate. Shock does many things to the body; we ostensibly go into fight or flight mode, which means that nourishment is the last thing on our minds," she explained.

"But comfort food is called that for a reason, and it does help. For me, it's congee, chicken soup, a bowl of pasta. Simple soul food helps soothe the nerves and allows us to continue to function, which is crucial."