Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The social media hint that Meghan Markle is further along in her pregnancy than we thought.

Before announcing her pregnancy, speculation surrounding Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s ‘s potential bub-in-the-making was already circulating.

And now, we can all rest assured knowing our inklings were right. But as would any other royal fanatic, we… we want more information.

What’s the sex of the baby? Is she having twins? How far along is her pregnancy?

We won’t tell anyone, we promise.

But unsurprisingly, most of our questions went unanswered. Well, that is, until Missy Higgins posted the following on Instagram:

Four months pregnant, you say? Interesting, very interesting indeed.

2. Kim Kardashian has spoken about her ‘conservative’ sex life.

The Kardashians seem pretty comfortable exposing themselves to the world. What with their reality television show and their pretty, erm, revealing presence on social media.

But apparently, the most famous of the clan is somewhat of a shrinking violet behind closed doors.

During a recent interview with Richardson Magazine, mother-of-three Kim Kardashian claimed she’s actually rather “shy” in the bedroom.