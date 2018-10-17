The perplexing 'lesson' Nick Cummins learned from being The Bachelor.

Oh…No.

We didn’t think this year’s Bachelor could be more of a trainwreck, but it seems there’s been a development.

It’s come from The Honey Badger Guide to Life which we definitely kind of really want to read…ironically (we think?).

The Honey Badger Guide to Life (a piece of literature we never thought would exist), has not only shed light on the meaning of many phrases in Nick Cummins’ vocabulary but it also reveals a a rather… perplexing lesson the former rugby star learnt from his experience as The Bachelor.

It’s not that Osher is obsessed with making up dangerous, complicated and frankly bizarre new sports.

Or that there is such a thing as too many cheeseboards.

Or that you should ‘be true to yourself’ as he candidly explained during his recent Project interview in which we saw the reality star in a new light.

No.

It’s that he now knows how to talk to women without wanting anything from them.

Wait. What?