In comparison shots posted by Instagram account Celebface – which regularly exposes celebrity’s editing of photos – Chicago’s head appears altered in Kim’s photo, making her forehead more rounded. A GIF video also shared to the account shows a clear change between the two images of Chicago.

The difference is slight. So slight you wonder why Kim would even decide to do it.

There’s apparently an imperfection in her child that we can’t see, but she can?

While most commenters on Kim's page were simply focused on how gosh darn adorable Stormi and Chi looked, several noticed a change, labelling it "vile".

"It’s really mean to photoshop your child, I don’t know how anyone could do that," one wrote.

"How can you photoshop a babys [sic] head? It's sad. What goes next? Surgery?"

"You photoshopped your kid’s head!"

However, other fans were convinced the change was just due to the use of different filters.

"Everyone saying she’s photoshopped chi when it’s very clearly just the difference between the lighting/filter between Kim and Kylie’s photo."