Why Channel 10 never aired Nathan's conversation about the Ali cheating rumours.

On Thursday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, 23-year-old contestant Nathan was sent home before the rose ceremony even begun.

Sydney builder Charlie decided to disclose to Ali Oetjen what was said about her while she wasn’t there.

The persistent rumours about Ali’s past with Grant Kemp, who she met on Bachelor in Paradise have been widely publicised, coupled with a number of leaked text messages.

Grant says that after the show wrapped up, Ali moved with him to Los Angeles, until one night when Grant found her cheating on him with a friend on the stairs at a house party.

According to Charlie, Nathan told the other men in the house that he believed the rumours were true, and had insider information from a mutual friend.

When Ali confronted Nathan about the accusations, a heated argument emerged between the two men, and Nathan denied that the conversation was ever malicious.

Viewers at home were yelling at their televisions SHOW US THE FOOTAGE PLS but alas, the footage of the exchange that took place around the swimming pool was never aired.

And there’s a very simple reason for that.

“I’ll tell you, it wasn’t a choice [by Channel 10],” Nathan told Mamamia.